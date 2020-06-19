https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/majority-says-biden-early-stages-dementia-like-anyway/

A majority of Americans have confirmed they agree that it is “more likely” that presumptive Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden is “in the early stages of dementia.”

But maybe they don’t care.

Part of the results come from Zogby Analytics and revealed.

The 55% “more likely” total includes those who said “much more” likely and “somewhat more” likely, Zogby said.

Forty-five percent said it was less likely.

“Overall, subgroups who normally approve of Trump’s job as president, were the most likely to believe Biden could be suffering from dementia. Thus, majorities of Republicans (77% more likely/23% less likely) and Independents (56% more likely/44% less likely) thought Joe Biden had early-onset dementia; while nearly a third of Democrats (32% more likely/68% less likely) thought this was the case,” Zogby explained.

Women, however, were split at 50-50.

But a Fox News poll claimed that Biden has opened a 12-point lead over the president in its national poll.

“The survey finds Biden at 50 percent and Trump at 38 percent. Biden led Trump 48 to 40 in the Fox News poll in mid-May. The former vice president has surpassed the 50 percent support mark in the RealClearPolitics average, where he leads Trump nearly 9 points overall,” a report said in the Hill.

The report said Trump’s job approval rating was 44% positive and 55% negative, off his best-ever of 49-49, while Biden has a 53% percent favorable view.

Trump’s campaign, meanwhile, announced the launch of the BarelyThereBiden website with videos of his “incoherence throughout this third campaign for president.”

One video features “his misremembering when his two brain aneurisms occurred.”

“Anyone who watches Joe Biden speak for more than a minute can tell that he is barely there,” said Tim Murtaugh, Trump 2020 communications director. “As the president says, ‘Joe has lost his fastball.’ It’s important for voters to see the difference between the vibrant, quick-witted leadership of President Trump and the sleepy, meandering confusion of Joe Biden.”

Zogby also revealed that as the age of voters increased the “likelihood of voters believing Biden was exhibiting early-onset dementia decreased.”

“Younger voters aged 18-24 (60% more likely/40% less likely) and 18-29 (59% more likely/41% less likely) were more likely to believe Biden had dementia than older voters aged 65+ (50% more likely/50% less likely),” Zogby said.

Other numbers:

For those in medium cities (61% more likely/39% less likely)

Suburbs: (52% more likely/48% less likely)

Large cities: (55% more likely/45% less likely)

African-Americans: (43% more likely/58% less likely)

Hispanics: (61% more likely/39% less likely)

Weekly Walmart Shoppers (64% more likely/36% less likely)

Weekly Amazon shoppers (67% more likely/34% less likely)

And union voters (71% more likely/29% less likely)

Zogby said, “Truth be told, Biden has not looked that great in his few video appearances, and has yet to really hit the trail with a winning message due to Covid-19. At some point the former vice president will need to be his best if he is going to win over voters, and appeal to important swing voters in order to defeat President Trump. Right now voters have questions concerning Biden’s mental health and stamina, but will it cost him votes in November is undiagnosable at the moment.”

