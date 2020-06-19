http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/C5WAWkCkuUA/

During a speech on the Senate floor on Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) urged the Trump administration to use tools it has been given by Congress and work with allies to impose consequences on China for its actions in Hong Kong and stated that “If some of the same brave Hong Kongers who have stood up for liberty, waved our American flag, and singing our American national anthem would like to come here and join us, we should welcome them, warmly.”

McConnell said, “As I’ve said often, every nation that cares about democracy and stability has a stake in ensuring that Beijing’s actions in Hong Kong carry consequences. So, I encourage the administration to use the tools Congress has given it and to work with like-minded nations to impose those costs. But punishing the PRC cannot be our only priority. We also need to actively help the people of Hong Kong. Led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the United Kingdom says they’re preparing to offer visas to potentially millions of Hong Kongers. In addition to funding democracy programs and supporting legal assistance, we must also consider ways to welcome Hong Kongers and other Chinese dissidents to America.”

He added, “If some of the same brave Hong Kongers who have stood up for liberty, waved our American flag, and singing our American national anthem would like to come here and join us, we should welcome them, warmly.”

