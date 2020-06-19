https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/meghan-markle-destined-help-fight-systemic-racism-u-s/

(LONDON DAILY MAIL) Meghan Markle’s instinct to leave the United Kingdom and move to California all makes sense to her now, as she believes she was ‘destined’ to help fight systemic racism in the United States, a close friend exclusively told DailyMail.com.

The Duchess feels that her ‘gnawing urgency to uproot from England’ was fate so she could be at the ‘forefront’ of the movement, the insider explained.

They added: ‘Meghan said her work as a leader is more important than ever right now and that she’s been speaking with Oprah and other community leaders on how she can be part of the solution.

