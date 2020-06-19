https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/mob-rule-instant-vitriol-blame-big-tech/

Who knew? In just a single generation the technology revolution has become real. That’s real as in revolution. Within a single generation a nation that seemed to have plenty of adult supervision has descended into unsupervised playground chaos (and that’s not being entirely fair to the kids).

Has social media by now demonstrated beyond any doubt that while everyone in America has always had an opinion, not everyone in America needs a platform for expressing that opinion to the world? Newspapers almost always had a “letters to the editor” section. There, individuals could vent their thoughts. Most editors welcomed dissenting opinions, but drew the line at shotgun invective. If a reader didn’t care for a letter or opinion, they moved their eyes onto the next article or opinion.

Writing a letter to the newspaper editor required some effort at clarifying your idea, writing it down, getting an envelope and stamp, and then mailing the darn thing to the newspaper. In other words, you had to feel pretty strongly about your opinion to bother expressing it.

Today most social media accounts are free (translation: you haven’t yet figured out how they are making all that money off you); almost everyone has one. So it’s a perfect match, right? Each of us has an opinion; each of us has a social media account. Better yet, everyone else has an opinion and an account, too! Why not just splash these opinions across computer screens the world over? What could possibly go wrong?

Well, perhaps we are living that out today. The sad truth is that in today’s world, not everyone needs to know our opinion on everything that’s happening at this particular moment in time. In fact, in many cases it might be better if everyone didn’t know. Yet the social media algorithms relentlessly push short-fuse posts and mind farts in front of everyone’s face.

Why do these big tech companies do this? Part of their business model is selling mouse clicks to advertisers. Another part is doing research. Everything you post and everything you click on, including the sequence and time between clicks, goes into a database that is driving research to encode your human response within a silicon replacement. Eternal life? It sounds more like hell to me.

Who might want to know your response to a particular social media post placed in front of you at a particular time? Advertisers, of course. Politicians, because they want votes; they don’t want the job, just the power that goes with the job. This information will give them both.

Governments want to know, because they are filled with politicians – and as all of us know, governments are also filled with people who know what is best for each and every one of us, under every circumstance. Just ask; they’ll tell you.

Intelligence agencies, ours and those of other nations, are in the market for this info. Computer manufacturers, software developers, operating system gurus and computer hackers all want it, to improve their product. Schools want information on their students or potential students. Then there are medical researchers, psychiatric development researchers and probably the bad guy down the street from where you live. The demand for information that will manipulate your thinking, deliver your vote, adjust your behavior and change your choices is unlimited.

None of this is lost on those who want to manipulate your reality into their personal groupthink, which they believe will usher in their very own brave new world. They get a twofer: the information, and the tools of censorship to silence any opposition.

Who ever knew that someday all this goodness would be absolutely free?

Absolution: The Singularity. Volume Three.

