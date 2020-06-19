https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/503667-mueller-questioned-whether-trump-misled-him-on-wikileaks-question-in

“It is possible that, by the time the President submitted his written answers two years after the relevant events had occurred, he no longer had clear recollections of his discussions with Stone or his knowledge of Stone’s asserted communications with WikiLeaks,” Mueller’s report reads.

“But the President’s conduct could also be viewed as reflecting his awareness that Stone could provide evidence that would run counter to the President’s denials and would link the President to Stone’s efforts to reach out to WikiLeaks,” the report states, suggesting the special counsel had considered this as potential obstruction.

Mueller is clear to note in his report, however, that it was possible the president was not seeking to be misleading but simply forgot the events.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

