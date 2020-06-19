https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/must-see-watch-black-trump-supporter-completely-abusive-black-leftist-outside-trump-tulsa-rally-video/

I have utmost respect for this man.

Hundreds if not THOUSANDS of Trump supporters are in line outside the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

On Friday night a black liberal drove by the line outside the arena and stopped to harass a black Trump supporter.

This black man fired right back and blasted the liberal until he drove off!

This guy was GREAT!

Via M3THODS.

Epic moment from the line at the Trump rally… (language warning) pic.twitter.com/X2vVxPeG1T — M3thods (@M2Madness) June 19, 2020

