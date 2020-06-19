https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/nbc-journalist-attempted-get-google-defund-federalist-idd/

(BIZPAC REVIEW) The NBC writer who produced the story that, at first glance, seemed to drive Google’s decision to defund the website Zero Hedge and to warn conservative site The Federalist has been identified as a British journalist with very little experience.

As reported by the UK’s Daily Mail, the writer is Adele-Momoko Fraser, who, in her story, quoted a Google spokeswoman as saying that both websites were stripped of their monetization via Google Ads.

Fraser is thought to be around 25 years old and in journalism for only two years. She’s been working for NBC in London for around six months, the Daily Mail reported. Prior to that, she worked for a pair of British TV networks — Channel 4 and Sky.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

