https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/new-jersey-hospitals-chris-christie/2020/06/19/id/973060

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is now lobbying for three of the state’s largest tax-exempt hospital systems, Axios reports.

The Atlantic Health System, Hackensack Meridian Health and RWJBarnabas Health hired Christie to lobby the federal government on the topics of federal health care bailout funds and Medicare payment policies.

According to Axios, financial data indicates the three hospital networks received more than $1 billion combined from federally funded coronavirus bailout money so far.

It is likely they are asking Christie to defend their position against a Medicare rule that would force the hospitals to disclose negotiated prices, according to Axios.

Politico reported that Christie registered as a federal lobbyist for the first time earlier this month. Christie served as governor of New Jersey from 2010-2018.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

