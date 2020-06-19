https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/nooses-found-oakland-park-actually-exercise-aids-put-black-guy/

(DISRN) Welcome to another day in crazyland.

The headline of this Not the Bee is not hyperbole. This literally happened.

Several “nooses” were found in trees in an Oakland park, causing officials to activate their virtue signals and turn them up to 10.

But then a black guy named Victor Sengbe came forward and was like hey, those aren’t nooses, those don’t even look like nooses, those are exercise aids that I hung up there months ago, please get a grip.

