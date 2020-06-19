https://www.dailywire.com/news/oklahoma-state-football-coach-wore-t-shirt-with-conservative-news-logo-outrage-ensued-he-apologized-the-left-is-still-coming-after-him

Oklahoma State head football coach Mike Gundy was pictured last week wearing a T-shirt with the logo of conservative news outlet One America News Network. Even though Gundy apologized, the Left is still coming after him. People are now accusing the college football coach of using racial slurs 30 years ago – in 1989.

Remember, the Left is trying to destroy him because he wore a T-shirt – a T-shirt – with the logo of a news network on it.

OAN, as the network is referred to, has pushed some controversial segments (full disclosure: I have appeared on OAN numerous times). Most recently, it claimed the 75-year-old man who was pushed to the ground by Buffalo police and hit his head was an “ANTIFA provocateur.” Buffalo police said the man was trying to stir up the crowd, but there was no evidence he was a member of the violent Antifa organization.

President Donald Trump, however, shared this baseless theory, and even though the protesters and rioters had probably never heard of OAN until that moment, decided it was public enemy number one. And thus, Gundy became public enemy number one. So Gundy apologized in a video that looked like a hostage situation.

“I had a great meeting with our team today. Our players expressed their feelings as individuals and as team members,” Gundy said. “They helped me see through their eyes how the t-shirt effected their hearts. Once I learned how that network felt about Black Lives Matter, I was disgusted and knew it was completely unacceptable to me.”

OAN has been critical of the Black Lives Matter movement and its tactics, as have many people. But in today’s political climate, even wearing a T-shirt that doesn’t conform to the mob’s demands is enough to make somebody a pariah.

Even though Gundy apologized, the Left won’t give up. An old rival of Gundy’s – who played football at Colorado University when Gundy played at Oklahoma State – went to The Washington Post (an outlet that just got a random woman fired for an insensitive Halloween costume worn back in 2018) to claim that back in 1989, Gundy used the n-word toward him and other CU players. The issue was addressed in a news article back in 1989 and Gundy denied using the word then.

“It’s not true,” he said. “They were doing the talking. Why would I say those things? I’ve been here four years, and half my friends [on the team] are black. It makes no sense.” Gundy at the time also pointed out that CU had off-the-field issues that had been reported in Sports Illustrated, suggesting reporters refer to the article for a character reference.

Again, that was thirty years ago. The same accusation is now being dredged up again even after Gundy apologized for wearing a T-shirt of a news network that protesters don’t like.

Once the mob surrounds someone, it’s game over.

