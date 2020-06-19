https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/panera-drops-video-editor-challenges-reverse-discrimination/

Panera has been virtue signaling their support for the BLM and Antifa “protesters” for weeks, but now they have taken it a step further than apologies and woke posts on social media. After an African-American film editor based out of Pasadena, California posted to a Facebook group for editors seeking work, one of the members in the group questioned the post and called it “reverse discrimination,” which it is.

The post was then flooded with nasty comments directed at Nathan Lee Bush, a fellow editor based out of NYC who works with the food chain Panera. Bush held his ground, exposing the discriminatory logic in hiring based on the color of someone’s skin.

According to the LA Times, Bush subsequently apologized that his wording upset people and that he would make an attempt in the future in expressing his opinion in a less incendiary way, because saying that it’s wrong to hire someone based on their race is SO OFFENSIVE.

Twitter users pounced on these exchanges and tagged Bush’s client Panera in an effort to get him fired, a tactic often used by BLM and Antifa activists against anyone who dares to question their dangerous and destructive behavior. Let’s call it an economic lynching.

Panera promptly responded that they have cut ties with Bush after being made aware of the comments.

In the past few days, Mr. Bush has deleted his entire online existence (Twitter, Instagram, and even deleted his Vimeo account where he showcased his work and used to entice prospective clients. His website is the only thing that remains up, but every page directs you to an apology.

Antifa and BLM agitators want you dead if you speak out against them, and if they can’t achieve that, they want to economically lynch you so that are unable to provide for your family… EVEN IF YOU APOLOGIZE.

Ironically, Bush directed a film about urban poverty and the struggles of a single African-American women in 2016. According to IMDB…

Set amid the harsh realities of urban poverty, Lil Benny is a modern love story gone terribly awry. In a rundown apartment a single mother is enjoying a precious moment of calm when she is startled by the sudden, violent appearance of her ex and baby’s father. Covered in blood and desperate for her help, Benny forces Sonia to grapple with the impossible choice between loyalty and security.

Telling the story of the people who destroyed his life wasn’t even enough to stop them from economically lynching him. Things are going to get a lot worse before they get better.

