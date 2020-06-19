https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/poll-majority-voters-believe-joe-biden-early-stages-dementia/

Anyone who has been paying attention knows that Joe Biden is not functioning at full mental capacity.

He stutters and stammers. He has trouble maintaining focus and completing sentences.

This is not a mystery, either. The man is almost 80 years old.

It seems that a majority of voters know what’s going on.

TRENDING: Chick-fil-A CEO Dan Cathy: White People Should Shine Shoes of Black People to Express Shame for Racism

Take a look at this new poll from Zogby:

The Zogby Poll®: A majority of voters believe Biden is in the early stages of dementia; 60% of younger voters think so; Swing voters less likely to think Biden has dementia A majority (55%) of likely voters surveyed thought it was more likely (much more and somewhat more likely combined) that Vice President Biden is in the early stages of dementia, while 45% thought it was less likely (much less and somewhat less likely combined). Overall, subgroups who normally approve of Trump’s job as president, were the most likely to believe Biden could be suffering from dementia. Thus, majorities of Republicans (77% more likely/23% less likely) and Independents (56% more likely/44% less likely) thought Joe Biden had early-onset dementia; while nearly a third of Democrats (32% more likely/68% less likely) thought this was the case At the same time, some important subgroups did not believe the vice president was exhibiting a declining mental capacity. While a majority of men (60% more likely/40% less likely) thought it this was likely, women (50% more likely/50% less likely) were less likely to think that the vice president was in the early stages of dementia. There was also an inverse relationship in the data between age and the likelihood of voters believing Biden had early-onset dementia, for example; as the age of voters increased the likelihood of voters believing Biden was exhibiting early-onset dementia decreased. Younger voters aged 18-24 (60% more likely/40% less likely) and 18-29 (59% more likely/41% less likely) were more likely to believe Biden had dementia than older voters aged 65+ (50% more likely/50% less likely).

The reason people feel this way is obvious.

“I don’t know”: Joe Biden gets lost reading his own noteshttps://t.co/PThNnab6Vr pic.twitter.com/c2O3Efc4sB — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 11, 2020

Joe is just not as sharp as he used to be.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

