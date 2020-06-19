https://pjmedia.com/election/tyler-o-neil/2020/06/19/potential-biden-vp-pick-susan-rice-lets-trump-supporters-know-just-what-she-thinks-of-them-n556475

Susan Rice served as U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. from 2009 to 2013 and as Obama’s national security advisor between 2013 and 2017. On Friday, she condemned the Trump administration as “racist to its core” and said senators who supported Trump should be consigned to the “trash heap of history.”

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden is reportedly considering tapping Rice to be his running mate against President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in November. Biden is already a divisive candidate. While he ran as a moderate in the Democratic primary, he has adopted far-left policies and elevated politicians like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) to advisory positions with the DNC and his campaign. Just last month, he said that black people who are debating voting for him or for Trump “ain’t black.”

Yet if Biden taps Susan Rice, he will have another thing coming.

On Friday, Rice condemned the Trump administration as “racist to its core for the last three and a half years, from comparing the peaceful protesters at Charlottesville to white supremacists, calling white supremacists very fine people, all the way through to the recent weeks where the administration has disparaged the Black Lives Matter movement, disparaged the peaceful protesters, and basically made plain that they prefer to stand by a Confederate legacy than a modern America, it’s been an administration whose record on race is just disgraceful.”

Naturally, Rice forgot to mention the antifa instigators and the rioters in the recent wave of riots over the horrific police killing of George Floyd. Those riots destroyed black lives, black livelihoods, and black monuments.

Yet Rice did not only twist recent history to demonize Trump and his administration. She also demonized those in the U.S. Senate who supported him.

She praised Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) for withdrawing her name from consideration to be Biden’s running-mate, a move Klobuchar spun as a call for Biden to select a racial minority woman.

“[W]hat’s important about what Senator Klobuchar said and did is that she made clear that this election, and whoever Joe Biden chooses among many very talented candidates, is about getting Joe Biden in the White House, somebody who can heal and unify the nation, and remove Donald Trump and consign him and those who have supported him in the Senate to the trash heap of history,” Rice declared.

Yes, Susan Rice said — with a straight face — that Biden can “heal and unify the nation.” Joe Biden — the man who said Mitt Romney would “put y’all back in chains,” who bragged about the campaign of character assassination he waged against Robert Bork, and who falsely accused Trump of supporting the white supremacists in Charlottesville — is the man to unite the nation.

Meanwhile, Rice insisted that the Trump administration is “racist to its core.” Yes, the same Trump administration that supports Historically Black Colleges and Universities, that includes black men like Ben Carson and Jerome Adams, that celebrated the lowest black unemployment rate in 17 years, is supposedly “racist to its core.”

Trump is far from perfect, but at least he didn’t suggest that black people who refuse to vote for him aren’t really black.

If America needs a president to “heal and unify the nation,” then it certainly doesn’t need Joe Biden, especially if he chooses Susan Rice as his running mate.

Tyler O’Neil is the author of Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Follow him on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil.