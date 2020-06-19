https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/nunes-twitter-monopolies/2020/06/19/id/973193

Rep. Devin Nunes decried what he called the hypocrisy of the major social media companies’ editorial policies, particularly Twitter, on Friday, saying they arbitrarily censor accounts that offend their political beliefs but allow others to flourish.

Nunes, a nine-term Republican representing California’s 22nd Congressional District which includes parts of Fresno, was the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee from 2015 to 2019 and now is the ranking minority member.

On Newsmax TV on Friday he compared the differences in the context of accounts that mock him which are allowed to flourish and one Twitter removed that made fun of New York socialist Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

“This is the problem with these, what I call the tech oligarchs,” Nunes said on “Spicer & Co.” “They have monopolies. We’re forced to go on to there. And then if they don’t like someone, like me, that they don’t like, that they’ve shadow banned, and they just let accounts flourish on there. However the big difference is with AOC, very popular, left-wing socialist Democrat, there was a very funny account on there, it was called AOC Press.

“They took it down.”

Nunes has sued Twitter demanding the identities of the individuals behind two anonymous accounts, DevinCow – a reference to the congressman’s previous time as a dairy farmer — and DevinNunesMom, which he says have defamed him.

“If you go on there, just look to see how many fake accounts you’ll find of (House Speaker) Nancy Pelosi or any of the Democrats. You don’t find them,” Nunes said. “And that’s the problem. They’re picking winners and losers.”

Important: See Newsmax TV now carried in 70 million cable homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, or Find More Cable Systems – Click Here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

