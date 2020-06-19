https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/rush-limbaugh-ponders-nfls-death-warrant/

Talk radio host Rush Limbaugh on Friday lamented the National Football League’s decision to put its signature on its own “death warrant.”

Or something as bad, for the leagues of football, basketball, baseball and other players who have been idled because of bans on huge crowds triggered by COVID-19. Some leagues now are in the process of building plans to restart.

“I think the NFL has, whether they know it or not – and they probably don’t. I think they have signed if not a death warrant, they have done themselves a degree of damage they’re not gonna come back from,” he said.

He cited the political activism that the NFL and some other professional sports have been adopting in recent weeks.

It’s been an issue in the NFL since former quarterback Colin Kaepernick several years ago started protesting during the national anthem by taking a knee.

The ex-quarterback said it was to protest police brutality but his actions targeted the anthem, and the flag being flown at the time, and many have concluded he was protesting those national symbols.

But it has escalated in recent weeks.

Limbaugh noted the president recently commented, because Dr. Tony Fauci expressed doubt over the immediate future for pro leagues, “Tony Fauci has nothing to do with NFL Football. They are planning a very safe and controlled opening. However, if they don’t stand for our National Anthem and our Great American Flag, I won’t be watching!!!”

Limbaugh said even coaches now are saying they’re going to kneel, and lead the kneeling.

“I don’t care what they say it’s about, there’s one thing it ain’t gonna do, and that is it ain’t gonna unify anybody about anything. And so everybody knows that. So what, then, is the actual objective of kneeling during the anthem, if unity ain’t gonna happen?” Limbaugh speculated.

He explained that pro sports have been “an escape from the humdrum of the daily life that everybody has. It’s an escape from a rotten boss. It’s an escape from wishing you had more money. Whatever. It’s an escape from the things that you have to do every day in your life because of responsibility or commitment or what have you.”

He called watching a Sunday afternoon NFL game a “respite.”

“It’s a place you go to escape all of this, including controversy, the controversy of politics, corruption, you name it,” he said. But now the sports leagues are incorporating “all that you use sports to escape from.”

“And I just don’t think that this has a life span that anybody can see because it’s gonna totally change the way people perceive sports,” he said.

He described pro sports – previously – as being unified, and able to unify.

Not anymore.

“Well, bye-bye all of that now. Indeed, not just bye-bye all of that, welcome the controversy!”

Going forward, he said, “All of that’s gonna be gone now, or a lot of it is gonna be gone, and it’s gonna be replaced (and you’re not gonna be allowed to forget it) by a constant reminder that what you’re seeing here is not the reality. I just… I don’t know how this promotes healing. I think it does the exact opposite.”

