Friday, MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough reacted to the Supreme Court’s recent rulings to uphold the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), which was created during former President Barack Obama’s time in office, and to expand LGBTQ rights.

Scarborough said the two rulings, evangelicals “are forced to face the fact” that President Donald Trump’s first court appointee, Neil Gorsuch, is ruling against their beliefs. The host noted that many evangelicals and conservatives only supported Trump for his Supreme Court appointees.

“You look at his main justification for getting elected to evangelicals and to conservatives, it’s the Supreme Court,” Scarborough outlined. “It’s all I hear from my friends and my family members that still support Donald Trump — ‘Yes, we don’t like him but the court. Yes, he’s a bad human being but the court. Yes, we’d never invite him to our house for dinner, he’s so disgusting, he’s a bad example for our children, but the court.’ And now this week, as we come to the end of the week, these same people are forced to face the fact that Donald Trump’s first pick for the United States Supreme Court did more to advance the rights of a community that evangelicals have been pushing against for decades. I mean, this has been a remarkable week.”

