Black Lives Matter protesters swarmed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s Kentucky home at 6 AM Friday morning.

The protesters held up a big banner that said “Breonna couldn’t sleep. Neither should Mitch,” as they honked horns, banged on pots and screamed.

“BREAKING: It’s 6am and we are live at Mitch McConnell’s house on #Juneteenth #BreonnaTaylor and for all of us. Every single problem in our country, Mitch McConnell stands in the way of solving. Wake up, or get ready to get voted out. #WakeUpMitch” the group said.

WATCH:

Protesters outside of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s house in Louisville, KY at 6 a.m. this morning demanding justice for Breonna Taylor

pic.twitter.com/hhSwoue9Dd — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 19, 2020

Breonna Taylor, 26, was fatally shot in March of this year by Louisville Police officers who entered her apartment when executing a no-knock search warrant (drug related).

Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend Kenneth Walker opened fire on the three police officers because he supposedly believed they were intruders.

The officers returned fire and Breonna Taylor was shot and killed.

On Friday it was reported that Louisville Detective Brett Hankison will be fired over Breonna Taylor’s shooting.

