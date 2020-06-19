https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/justice-policing-moorecapito-senate/2020/06/19/id/973167

Qualified immunity must remain in place with any reform legislation in order to protect the nation’s law enforcement officers, but the bigger issue is to get the Justice Act onto the Senate floor next Wednesday to make sure that discussion happens, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, who worked on the bill, said Friday.

“Qualified immunity is a hot-button issue here, and we felt when we were creating the Justice Act under the leadership of Sen. (Tim) Scott that we wanted the bill to actually get to the president’s desk that would actually have the reform and the improvement of our law enforcement we so desperately need and people are crying out for,” the West Virginia Republican said on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom.”

Capito added that reaching a balance between making sure a bad apple on the police department doesn’t get away with criminal activities and making sure that good police officers can do their jobs without fear of being sued depends on a great deal of training and a bill that is “similar to what they have in the House bill for de-escalation.”

“We also have a different approach on the registry for keeping records of certain demerits or other egregious acts by police officers so they don’t just go from department to department,” said Capito. “We have it kept at the local level. The House has it at the state level and the president has at the federal level but we are all trying to go for the same aim here.”

She added that she’s not interested in political talking points, but in hearing “the people who honestly and genuinely have lost trust in their ability for a law enforcement officers to be qualified.”

But if the bill doesn’t get to the Senate floor because of political reasons, the “the American people aren’t going to get to see the debate on the greatest debating stage in this country, the United States Senate,” said Moore. “There is where I think we can make improvements and have amendments, have a full discussion on the sticking points. Remember, there is a lot of common ground here but I think if we don’t act, the American people are going to be even more skeptical of our ability to get the important issues done.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

