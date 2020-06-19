https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/atlanta-police-RayshardBrooks/2020/06/19/id/973181

The stepmother of fired Atlanta Police Officer Garrett Rolfe was ousted as human resources director at a mortgage company — sparking outrage that the ouster was because of her association with the cop charged with murder in the controversial shooting death of a black man.

Equity Prime Mortgage, however, denied the claim in a statement tweeted Thursday, saying Melissa Rolfe’s views had created a hostile work environment. It didn’t specify what the views were.

“While working with Melissa as she transition to a leave of absence granted by our organization, we discovered she violated company policy and created an uncomfortable working environment for many of our employees,” the statement said in part.

“As an HR director, she ultimately lost the confidence of her peers, leadership and many employees who no longer felt comfortable engaging with her,” the statement added.

The company also tweeted, “EPM is dedicated to being an organization that strives for diversity and equality. We are guided by the 23 fundamentals of the EPM Way to be an advocate for financial empowerment in the communities we serve.”

Twitter posters were enraged at the firing, with one snidely posting, “I’m sure all of her coworkers were super supportive, and she was the one being obnoxious to everyone else creating a hostile work environment, sure! How much do you want to bet her tolerant coworkers were making her life unbearable…”

Garrett Rolfe turned himself in Thursday and faces felony murder and other charges in the June 12 death of Rayshard Brooks. A second officer, Devin Brosnan, is facing three charges, including aggravated assault. Both officers are white.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

