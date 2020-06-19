https://www.theepochtimes.com/stepmother-of-atlanta-police-officer-fired_3394491.html

The stepmother of an Atlanta police officer who was charged with murder this week was fired from her job.

Melissa Rolfe worked for Equity Prime Mortgage as human resource director.

The company said in a statement that “it is imperative to maintain a safe environment for all employees.”

“Melissa Rolfe’s termination was a direct result of her actions in the workplace and violation of company policy,” Equity added. “While working with Melissa as she transitioned to a leave of absence granted by our organization, we discovered she violated company policy and created an uncomfortable working environment for many of our employees.”

Rolfe “ultimately lost the confidence of her peers, leadership, and many employees who no longer felt comfortable engaging with her,” the company continued. When employees’ views “create a hostile working environment,” they can be fired, it said.

Melissa Rolfe pictured on Equity Prime Mortgage’s website. Her profile was removed. (Screenshot/Equity Prime Mortgage)

Equity confirmed the firing following a report from Fox News’ Tucker Carlson.

On his show Thursday night, Carlson cited a source and said Rolfe was fired. “Apparently, she was fired and her only crime was being Officer Rolfe’s stepmother,” he said.

The firing came after she was told previously that her job was safe, according to the source.

Equity earlier Thursday released a lengthy statement saying the company is guided by the principle: “Do the right thing, always.”

“Our unwavering commitment to always doing the right thing has led us to sever ties with an employee who has expressed views that do not align with our culture,” it said, adding it doesn’t tolerate “racism, discrimination, or injustices of any kind.”

This screen grab taken from body camera video provided by the Atlanta Police Department shows Rayshard Brooks speaking with Officer Garrett Rolfe in the parking lot of a Wendy’s restaurant, in Atlanta, Ga., late on June 12, 2020. (Atlanta Police Department via AP)

Police Officer

Garrett Rolfe, an Atlanta officer, was with another cop on June 12 responding to a call of a man sleeping in a car in a Wendy’s drive-through.

After testing the man for sobriety for about 40 minutes, an altercation broke out when the man, Rayshard Brooks, resisted arrest.

Brooks wrestled with the officers, stole one of their Tasers, fired it at Rolfe, and, when running away, turned around and pointed it again at Rolfe.

The officer fired his gun, hitting Brooks twice. The shots proved fatal.

Rolfe was fired. Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard charged Rolfe with felony murder, which can be punished by the death penalty, on Wednesday.

Rolfe’s lawyer said he shouldn’t have been charged, arguing his client heard a sound he thought was a gunshot just before he fired his gun.

“Fearing for his safety, and the safety of the civilians around him, Officer Rolfe dropped his Taser and fired his service weapon at the only portion of Mr. Brooks that presented to him—Mr. Brooks’s back,” his lawyer said in a statement.

Rolfe stopped firing when Brooks fell to the ground. He then called emergency medical services and started CPR when Brooks’s pulse stopped.

Rolfe and Devin Brosnan, the other officer involved in the situation, both turned themselves in on Thursday. Brosnan was allowed to post bond but Rolfe was being held without bond.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

