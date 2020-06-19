https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/susanrice-trump-klobuchar-vicepresident/2020/06/19/id/973186

Former national security adviser Susan Rice said the senators who backed President Donald Trump should be placed in the “trash heap of history.”

Rice made the comment during an interview with MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell in reference to Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s decision to drop out of the running to be Biden’s pick for vice president. Biden had promised to choose a woman as his running mate.

“What’s important about what Sen. Klobuchar said and did is that she made clear that this election, and whoever Joe Biden chooses among many very talented candidates, is about getting Joe Biden in the White House. Somebody who can heal and unify the nation and remove Donald Trump and consign him and those who supported him in the Senate to the trash heap of history,” Rice said in the interview.

Rice was likely alluding to the impeachment trial where the Republican-led Senate acquitted Trump of two articles of impeachment.

“We need each of those who have been considered [in the] present or in the past to put all of our efforts, regardless of who he chooses, into helping get Joe Biden elected. And Amy Klobuchar reinforced that that was her priority last night, and I admire that enormously, and that’s my view as well.”

Klobuchar dropped out of the running for vice president last night, but encouraged Biden to choose a woman of color as a candidate.

An official Twitter account of the Republican National Committee translated the comment to be a swipe at anyone who supports Trump.

“UNHINGED: Susan Rice says Trump’s supporters belong in ‘the trash heap of history’” the RNC’s Research account tweeted.

Others thought Rice’s comments resembled those from Hillary Clinton, when she called Trump supporters “irredeemable” and “deplorable.”

“A timeline of how Democrats refer to the rest of us: 2008: bitter clingers … 2016: deplorable and irredeemable … 2020: trash heap of history,” conservative author and podcaster Michael Knowles tweeted. “I’m beginning to get the impression they don’t like us very much.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

