https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/taco-bell-apologizes-firing-worker-wearing-blm-mask/

(BUSINESS INSIDER) Taco Bell is facing backlash after a video showing a worker being fired for wearing a Black Lives Matter mask went viral.

Denzel Skinner went live on Facebook on June 8, telling viewers that he was losing his job at a Taco Bell location on Belmont Ave. in Youngstown, Ohio, because he was wearing a Black Lives Matter mask.

Skinner told WBKN First News that he had been a shift leader at the location for eight years, and said that the store’s air conditioning had broken — which meant the surgical masks provided to employees made it harder to breathe when it was warm.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

