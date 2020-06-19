https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/dc-police-not-job-watch-statue-ripped-burned-trump-rips-dc-police-another-statue-toppled-leftist-mob/

Black Lives Matter protesters ripped down a statue of Confederate General Adolf Pike in Washington DC.

The statue is over 100 years old.

The statue was approved by Congress and it dedicated to his service as a Mason.

The protesters tore it down and torched it.

The protest mob said they will drag it to the river.

This is a revolution.

The left will not be happy until they topple the government.

And protesters just toppled the Albert Pike statue in DC pic.twitter.com/gEzJm0OYjd — Perry Stein (@PerryStein) June 20, 2020

President Trump was watching the action tonight and lashed out at DC police–

PRESIDENT TRUMP IT’S TIME TO LEAD!

The left is at War with This Great Nation!

The D.C. Police are not doing their job as they watch a statue be ripped down & burn. These people should be immediately arrested. A disgrace to our Country! @MayorBowser — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 20, 2020

