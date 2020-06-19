https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/destruction-statues-trump-called-2-years-ago/

In August of 2017, less than two years ago, president Trump held a press conference decrying the removal of Confederate statues.

“This week it’s Robert E. Lee. I noticed that Stonewall Jackson is coming down. I wonder, is George Washington next week, and is it Thomas Jefferson the week after? You really do have to ask yourself: ‘Where does it stop?'” Trump asked at a press conference that summer.

NBC mockingly wrote of Trump, that he gave “dire warnings … about the potential erasure of iconic memorials to the country’s Founding Fathers.”

Now where have we heard this? Oh that’s right – from all of us right-wing fearmongers – all us tinfoil-hat-wearing conspiracy theorists. How many of us conservatives have been warning of the “slippery slope,” and have been mocked for doing so?

“Is the president right about the impending threat to the founders? Historians who spoke to NBC News said such fears are slightly misplaced and that Trump is championing a murky interpretation of history.”

“The president can raise the slippery slope, but it’s a false slippery slope,” said Kevin Levin, a Boston-based historian who specializes in American Civil War history.

Is it really?!

Well, Mr. Levin – you and all your leftist know-it-all colleagues might want to take a look around, because the slippery slope, in just the span of 22 months, has morphed into a raging torrent.

And while you’re at, perhaps you should offer the president a sincere apology – admitting that he was right, again, and you were wrong … again and again and again.

Don’t hold your breath. Being a leftist means never having to say you’re sorry or that you were wrong.

As an aside: I swear – why does anyone still listen to you leftist “experts.” You’re literally wrong about everything!

As it turned out, President Trump was both very astute and 100% correct. The only thing he got wrong was the order of which founder would be the first to succumb to the ignorant mob.

Thomas Jefferson was the first to fall.

On the night of June 14, just days ago, following – what else? – a Black Lives Matter phony grievance rally, “Protesters in Portland, Oregon, toppled a statue of Thomas Jefferson that had stood in front of a high school named after the author of the Declaration of Independence as riots continue nationwide over the death of George Floyd,” wrote the Blaze.

Spray painted on its base were the words, “Slave Owner,” “George Floyd” and “BLM.”

Next up was George Washington. George Washington! The father of our nation. Is nothing sacred?

So which one of our founders is next? Is it Madison or someone else? How many more pieces of history will our feckless officials permit to be wiped away?

No nation has a richer and more consequential history of freedom and righting of wrongs that does the United States. It’s why so many of the world’s legitimately oppressed have come to our shores, and continue to come.

And yet, in the relative blink of eye, our so-called leaders, who aren’t fit to tread the same ground as our founders, allow ignorant and violent puppets to do the bidding of those who seek to destroy this country, wipe it’s history away, warts and all, so that they may replace it with their own demented version of utopia.

No nation is or has ever been perfect, but the United States is as close as mankind will ever get. If we lose it due to cowardice and a complete lack of foresight, we will likely never recover it, and the world will be much worse off because of it.

The ignorant mobs of Black Lives Matter and Antifa ululate (word of the day) over being so oppressed, but have no idea what true oppression is really like.

Perhaps all you faux-oppressed Americans, who are part of this so-called “revolution,” should experience life in other nations, where you can’t just commandeer seven blocks of real estate by force and then demand that the government you just took it from provide you with free food, services and other amenities. I guarantee you would see a difference response to your “demands.”

