The very funny Kevin Downey Jr. is my guest for the next two episodes. We first met while entertaining the troops on a South Pacific tour in 2010. We first bonded over comedy, then politics after Kevin started letting his libertarian/conservative freak flag fly in public.

Kevin was the first person in 2016 to tell me that Trump was going to win, long before anyone else was willing to say it. We discuss the election, polls, and voter enthusiasm here. We also get into Kevin’s unique way of gauging voter sentiment, which was far more accurate than the polls were in 2016.

Follow Kevin on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram to keep up with what he is doing while COVID still has most of stand-up sidelined (we’ll discuss that at length in Part II).

