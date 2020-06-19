https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/tom-fitton-radical-left-using-mail-voting-steal-election-doj-republicans-nothing-video/

Judicial Watch founder and President Tom Fitton joined Lou Dobbs on Friday to discuss the Democrat Party’s plan to steal the 2020 election by voter fraud.

Democrats are hoping to use the coronavirus pandemic to push mail-in voting across the country and in several swing states.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tried to sneak in federally mandated ballot harvesting in the Coronavirus bill.

Barack and Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton are pushing for mail voting in November.

A recent report by the Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF) Monday released a research brief revealing more than 28 MILLION mail ballots went missing in the last 10 years.

The state of Michigan previously announced it was mailing absentee ballot applications to all 7.7 million registered voters.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson last month announced all registered voters will receive absentee ballots for the primary election in August and the November General Election.

President Trump and Republican officials warned against this and said it would increase the likelihood of voter fraud.

As expected, Michigan Democrats sent ballot applications to dead people and they’re actually arguing that it won’t lead to voter fraud.

On Friday Tom Fitton argued that Democrats are using mail-in voting to steal the election. Meanwhile, the Department of Justice and Republicans DO NOTHING!

Voter Fraud Crisis: @TomFitton says the Radical Left is using mail-in voting to steal our elections, while the DOJ and Republicans do nothing to fight back. #AmericaFirst #MAGA #Dobbs pic.twitter.com/sKL9XdCizV — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) June 20, 2020

