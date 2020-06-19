https://www.theblaze.com/news/fauci-trump-nfl-coronavirus

President Donald Trump publicly contradicted his own coronavirus task force expert over the issue of whether professional football should be played despite the coronavirus risks.

“Tony Fauci has nothing to do with NFL Football. They are planning a very safe and controlled opening,” the president tweeted.

“However, if they don’t stand for our National Anthem and our Great American Flag, I won’t be watching!!!” he added.

The president was responding to Fauci opining that it was too risky to play the NFL season during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Unless players are essentially in a bubble — insulated from the community and they are tested nearly every day — it would be very hard to see how football is able to be played this fall,” Fauci said on Thursday.

Several football players have admitted to testing positive for coronavirus, including Ezekiel Elliot of the Dallas Cowboys and several Houston Texans players.

The NFL has said that they are still negotiating how the league can have a season while respecting social distancing guidelines as much as possible.

Fauci has also said that his meetings with the president have decreased in number since the nationwide unrest from the George Floyd protests and rioting.

