https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/trump-campaign-launches-barely-biden-website/

“Anyone who watches Joe Biden speak for more than a minute can tell that he is barely there,” said Tim Murtaugh, Trump 2020 communications director. “As the President says, ‘Joe has lost his fastball.’ It’s important for voters to see the difference between the vibrant, quick-witted leadership of President Trump and the sleepy, meandering confusion of Joe Biden.”

The Trump campaign has also launched another website, TheTruthOverFacts.com, which houses mini-documentaries exploring the possibility of hidden meanings behind Biden’s incoherent utterances.

A new survey by pollsters at Zogby International asked 1,007 “likely voters” a question on the topic. The results were surprising: 55% said they think the former vice president, 77, “is in the early stages of dementia.”

“Overall, subgroups who normally approve of Trump’s job as president, were the most likely to believe Biden could be suffering from dementia,” the poll found. “Thus, majorities of Republicans (77% more likely/23% less likely) and Independents (56% more likely/44% less likely) thought Joe Biden had early-onset dementia; while nearly a third of Democrats (32% more likely/68% less likely) thought this was the case.”

“At the same time, some important subgroups did not believe the vice president was exhibiting a declining mental capacity. While a majority of men (60% more likely/40% less likely) thought it this was likely, women (50% more likely/50% less likely) were less likely to think that the vice president was in the early stages of dementia,” Zogby International wrote.

There was also an inverse relationship in the data between age and the likelihood of voters believing Biden had early-onset dementia, for example; as the age of voters increased the likelihood of voters believing Biden was exhibiting early-onset dementia decreased. Younger voters aged 18-24 (60% more likely/40% less likely) and 18-29 (59% more likely/41% less likely) were more likely to believe Biden had dementia than older voters aged 65+ (50% more likely/50% less likely). Likely voters living in medium size cities (61% more likely/39% less likely) were more likely to believe Biden had dementia than voters living in the suburbs (52% more likely/48% less likely) and large cities (55% more likely/45% less likely). Suburban women (49% more likely/51% less likely) did not think Biden was mentally slipping but men living in urban areas (62% more likely/38% less likely) believed so.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

