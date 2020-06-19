https://pjmedia.com/election/matt-margolis/2020/06/19/trump-campaign-launches-brilliant-website-documenting-joe-bidens-cognitive-decline-n554584

On Friday, President Trump’s re-election campaign launched a new website called “Barely There Biden,” which details “Joe Biden’s descent into incoherence throughout his third campaign for president.” According to the campaign, the site contains “video lowlights of Biden’s disjointed ramblings from this campaign, but also relays important episodes, such as Biden’s failure to take a cognitive function test and his misremembering when his two brain aneurisms [sic] occurred.”

The site also features other Democrats who have expressed “dismay about Biden’s ‘declining’ capacity.”

💥NEW💥 “Barely There Biden” website highlighting @JoeBiden’s decline into incoherence. It’s no wonder his handlers keep him under wraps … because he’s a mess! Check it out👇https://t.co/Nf3SI3vz4A — Brad Parscale (@parscale) June 19, 2020

“Anyone who watches Joe Biden speak for more than a minute can tell that he is barely there,” said Tim Murtaugh, Trump 2020 communications director. “As the President says, ‘Joe has lost his fastball.’ It’s important for voters to see the difference between the vibrant, quick-witted leadership of President Trump and the sleepy, meandering confusion of Joe Biden.”

“Barely There Biden” is simultaneously hilarious and disturbing, like this video of Biden struggling to read his own talking points:

[embedded content]

…and this video of Biden forgetting who briefs him:

[embedded content]

There are many more examples, which I suggest you check out at BarelyThereBiden.com.

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of Trumping Obama: How President Trump Saved Us From Barack Obama’s Legacy and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis

