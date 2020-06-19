https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/503647-trump-mocks-biden-event-that-practiced-social-distancing

President TrumpDonald John TrumpOklahoma venue management asks Trump campaign for health plan ahead of rally Pompeo slams Bolton account as spreading ‘lies,’ ‘fully-spun half-truths’ and ‘falsehoods’ Twitter flags Trump tweet featuring fake CNN chyron as ‘manipulated media’ MORE mocked former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenKlobuchar withdraws from Biden VP contention Biden campaign rebukes Trump effort to push for more debates Fox News poll: Biden’s lead widens to 12 points over Trump MORE for practicing social distancing during a campaign event in the Philadelphia suburbs on Friday.

The president posted a photo of the gathering, where chairs are notably distanced from each other in accordance with guidelines from public health officials.

“Joe Biden’s rally. ZERO enthusiasm!” tweeted Trump, who is hosting a campaign rally in Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday.

Trump’s scheduled rally has stirred controversy from local officials, who worry that it could exasperate the spike in coronavirus cases the city is currently experiencing.

The rally is expected to fill the 19,000-plus seat arena and the campaign announced it is preparing for an overflow in the number of attendees.

On Friday, the Oklahoma Supreme Court denied a legal request to require that social distancing be enforced at the rally.

The rally goes directly against the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which advises against large gatherings, particularly indoors.

The Trump campaign said that attendees will be given temperature checks, masks and hand sanitizer before entering the arena. However, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Wednesday that wearing masks at the event would be a “personal choice.”

Biden, who is the presumed Democratic nominee, has had less in-person campaign events in an effort to abide by public health advisories. The Trump campaign has framed this as a way for the former Vice President to avoid time in the limelight.

“This is obviously a tactic to help him avoid errors and embarrassing, lost trains of thought, while also conveniently preventing the press corps from asking him any questions in person,” Tim Murtaugh, a Trump campaign spokesman, told the New York Times.

