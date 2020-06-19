http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/KsthAPb1NCk/Tulsa-imposes-curfew-ahead-of-Trump-rally-to-15351712.php

Tulsa imposes curfew ahead of Trump rally to prevent violent protesting

Tulsa has announced a curfew for Friday and Saturday nights, restricting people from a large area surrounding the arena where President Donald Trump will hold his first campaign rally in months.

An executive order signed by Mayor G.T. Bynum, D, says the curfew, which begins at 10 p.m. and lifts at 6 a.m. both nights, is intended to quell potential overnight violence as thousands intend to pour into the city to protest the president’s visit.

It’s unclear whether the Trump supporters who have camped out for days to secure a prime spot to see the president on Saturday will be cleared out as well.

The police informed Bynum that “individuals from organized groups who have been involved in destructive and violent behavior in other states are planning to travel to the City of Tulsa for purposes of causing unrest in and around the rally,” the order reads.

People who refuse to leave the area risk arrest, the Tulsa Police Department warned on Twitter.

“This is an unprecedented event for the City of Tulsa and has hundreds of moving parts, we are asking for everyone’s help in making this a safe event for all citizens,” the department tweeted.

Trump’s rally, his first since the coronavirus crisis shut down public gatherings, has angered some residents who worry the event could cause a large scale outbreak. They have sued the venue manager, demanding that the arena adhere to social distancing guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or be canceled.

The venue managers have asked the Trump campaign for a detailed plan of the safety measures it will take to prevent the spread of the highly-contagious virus. The campaign intends to supply rallygoers with masks and hand sanitizer, but will not be keeping attendees six feet apart.

The BOK Center in downtown Tulsa where the rally will be held holds 19,000 people. The Trump campaign says it has received 1 million requests for tickets.