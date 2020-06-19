https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/tulsa-trump-rally/2020/06/19/id/973055

The mayor of Tulsa, Oklahoma, declared a “civil emergency” in the city ahead of Saturday’s Trump campaign rally, which has forced closures in a several-block radius around the event’s indoor venue.

Mayor G.T. Bynum signed the order Thursday, which was posted to the city’s social media accounts.

After referencing the “civil unrest” that has occurred in the city this month as a result of nationwide protests against police brutality, along with the fact that upward of 100,000 people are expected to descend on the area around the Bank of Oklahoma Center, Bynum said locking down part of the city is necessary.

“I have received information from the Tulsa Police Department and other law enforcement agencies that shows that individuals from organized groups who have been involved in destructive and violent behavior in other states are planning to travel to the City of Tulsa for purposes of causing unrest in and around the rally,” the declaration reads.

The document noted that a curfew is in place, along with a “federal exclusion zone” around the rally site.

“I hereby proclaim the existence of a civil emergency in the city of Tulsa,” reads the document that’s signed by Bynum and other city officials.

The curfew went into effect Thursday night and will last until Saturday morning at 6 a.m. It will be reinstated after the rally ends Saturday night through Sunday at 6 a.m.

The arena hosting the rally holds almost 20,000 people. It has requested a health and safety plan from the Trump campaign as Tulsa County deals with an uptick of coronavirus cases.

