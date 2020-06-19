https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/tulsa-mayor-issues-curfew-credible-threats-violent-far-left-organizations-restrictions-announced-pilots-drone-operators/

The Tulsa police issued restrictions for pilots and drone operators during the Trump rally on Saturday and into Sunday morning.

Temporary Flight Restrictions for pilots and UAS (drone) operators out there. If you are planning on flying an aircraft or operating any UAS, there is a TFR covering a large area around Tulsa this Saturday from 5:15 pm until 11:00 pm. pic.twitter.com/w27Tw1URe0 — Tulsa Police (@TulsaPolice) June 18, 2020

On Thursday Republican Mayor G.T. Bynum announced a curfew in the city and moved rally attendees blocks from the arena due to credible threats of violence by far left groups and anarchists.

FOX News reported:

The president’s tweet comes after Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum, a Republican, declared a civil emergency and announced a curfew near the arena where Trump plans to hold a campaign rally on Saturday. Bynum, in his order, said “in the interest of national security,” he would establish a “federal exclusion zone” in the vicinity of the rally. Bynum cited recent “civil unrest,” expected “crowds in excess of 100,000” in the vicinity of the rally and opposition protests in his decision to place a federal exclusion zone for a six-block radius near the arena. The mayor specifically warned that he has “received information from the Tulsa Police Department and other law enforcement agencies that shows that individuals from organized groups who have been involved in destructive and violent behavior in other States are planning to travel to the City of Tulsa for the purposes of causing unrest in and around the rally.”

🚨CURFEW IN EFFECT FOR DOWNTOWN🚨 As part of our preparations for President Trump’s Rally this Saturday, we are working on making the area secure for everyone’s safety. As posted earlier, the area illustrated in this map will need to be free of vehicles and pedestrian traffic. pic.twitter.com/uT76N0IWRc — Tulsa Police (@TulsaPolice) June 19, 2020

