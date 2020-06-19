https://www.theblaze.com/news/tulsa-rally-trump-coronavirus-distancing

A judge ruled against a bid to impose social distancing rules on a planned Trump rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and the mayor rescinded a curfew to allow supporters to wait in line overnight.

The two developments mean the Trump campaign rally is likely to go on as planned, in defiance of those warning that it might lead to a rise in coronavirus cases.

“Last night, I enacted a curfew at the request of Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin, following consultation with the United States Secret Service based on intelligence they had received,” said Mayor G.T. Bynum, a Republican, on Friday. “Today, we were told the curfew is no longer necessary so I am rescinding it.”

The president thanked the mayor in a tweet from his official account.

“I just spoke to the highly respected Mayor of Tulsa, G.T. Bynum, who informed me there will be no curfew tonight or tomorrow for our many supporters attending the #MAGA Rally,” said the president.

The court sides with Trump rally

Also on Friday, the Oklahoma Supreme Court denied a request that social distancing guidelines be ordered on the attendees of the rally in order to prevent it from becoming a “super spreader” event. The lawsuit was filed by two local Tulsa attorneys allegedly on behalf of the entire community.

Attorneys for the BOK Center, where the rally will be held, argued that their guidelines were sufficient and that the plaintiffs had not proven that they would be directly impacted.

The rally was planned for Friday, but the campaign moved it to Saturday after receiving criticism for holding the rally on Juneteenth, a historical holiday commemorating the day when slaves who were held in the confederacy were freed by the Emancipation Proclamation.

Officials expect approximately 200,000 to come to Tulsa for the rally, while the BOK Center seats about 19,000.

