https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/tulsa-curfew-trump-rally/2020/06/19/id/973182

City officials in Tulsa, Oklahoma, rescinded a curfew in and around the BOK Center on Friday less than 24 hours after it was imposed, allowing would-be attendees of President Donald Trump’s political rally to camp outside the arena overnight.

TheHill.com reported that a spokeswoman for Tulsa’s Republican mayor, G.T. Bynum, confirmed the revocation of the curfew in an email to the publication.

On Thursday, the Tulsa Police tweeted out the emergency declaration, map and curfew hours: from 10 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. on Saturday, and from the conclusion of the rally Saturday until 6 a.m. Sunday.

It stated the city had information that “individuals and organized groups who have been involved in destruction and violent behavior in other states” were planning on traveling to Tulsa to cause “unrest in and around the rally.”

But with photos showing Trump supporters and rally attendees sitting in chairs and sleeping on cots in an apparent attempt to get prime locations inside the arena, the order was revoked.

Trump tweeted his thanks to Bynum Friday afternoon, saying he had spoken to the mayor personally.

The rally, Trump’s first political gathering in three months, has been criticized by some because they say it ignores safety concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Oklahoma Supreme Court rejected an attempt by two attorneys suing on behalf of city residents to required rally attendees maintain a 6-foot “social distancing.”

Trump’s 2016 re-election campaign has said it will require attendees to sign a waiver agreeing not to sue if they contract the virus at the rally, and also said it will provide facial coverings to those who want one.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

