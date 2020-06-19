http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/i5TwH6M2E7Y/

Twitter and Facebook have now taken down a meme video posted to each platform by President Donald Trump, following copyright complaints.

As Breitbart News reported earlier today, Twitter initially labeled the President’s tweet “manipulated media” because it uses a parody CNN headline to describe the black and white toddlers in the video as “racist toddlers.”

Twitter tagged another video meme posted by Trump with the “manipulated media” tag, even though the fact that the video is a parody is obvious. The meme video has been in circulation since September 2019, but was only tagged as “manipulated” when President Trump posted it. The video was created by Twitter user @CarpeDonktum, who is well-known for creating parody videos that are frequently retweeted by President Trump. The video is clearly tagged with @CarpeDonktum’s handle, but Twitter decided to label it “manipulated media” anyway.

Only YOU can prevent Fake News Dumpster Fires. pic.twitter.com/eF7iLGhxTN — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) September 9, 2019

Although the video has been in circulation since September 2019, it was only when President Trump chose to tweet it that Twitter added the “manipulated media” tag. This suggests Twitter is holding the President to a different standard than other users.

Twitter has now removed the video altogether, following a copyright claim by Jukin Media, which represents the parents of one of the toddlers in the videos. Twitter confirmed it removed the video in response to a copyright claim.

Facebook also took down the video earlier today. In a statement, Facebook spokesman Andy Stone said “We received a copyright complaint from the rights holder of this video under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act and have removed the post.”

Are you an insider at Google, Reddit, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram or any other tech company who wants to confidentially reveal wrongdoing or political bias at your company? Reach out to Allum Bokhari at his secure email address allumbokhari@protonmail.com.

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

