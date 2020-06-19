https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/twitter-flags-trump-parody-manipulated-media-allows-violent-leftist-groups-plot-execute-terrorist-acts/

As reported earlier — Twitter censored President Trump again on Thursday night.

The President tweeted out a hilarious video mocking fake news CNN and Twitter jumped in and labeled it “manipulated media.”

The ‘doctored’ video was a spoof on a previous report by CNN of a black and white toddler hugging.

“Terrified toddler runs from racist baby.” CNN’s chyron said in the parody video.

“Racist baby probably a Trump voter,” the headline said on the next screen.

The video then shows the original clip of the toddlers hugging, and says, “America is not the problem. Fake news is.”

Left-wing snowflakes were triggered by the parody video and mass reported the President’s tweet to the Twitter Fascists.

The Twitter overlords then released a statement admonishing the President for having some fun with a (gasp) parody video.

“Multiple journalists confirmed that the video, which was shared by President Trump, is edited and features a fake CNN chyron. The original CNN story, which is from 2019, reported on a friendship between two toddlers,” Twitter stated.

It took investigative journalists to conclude the video was a joke. Welcome to 2020.

But while Twitter and its far left staff target Trump and his supporters for posting parody videos the tech giant continues to ignore far left accounts that promote violence and terrorist acts.

Far Left Watch posted this last night:

Twitter labeled an obvious parody video from @realDonaldTrump as “Manipulated Media”, meanwhile they allow far-left extremist groups to openly coordinate offline crime and violence. Twitter is not just meddling in the election, they are aiding and abetting domestic terrorism. pic.twitter.com/66pPpwMGEU — Far Left Watch (@FarLeftWatch) June 19, 2020

The Pacific North West Liberation Front posts planned terrorist acts and acts of violence on Twitter.

They use Twitter to plot their criminal acts.

Where the hell is Twitter on these far left terrorist groups?

Or do they only target spoof videos by conservatives?

