Twitter permanently blacklisted the account of Katie Hopkins, a British conservative commentator who had over 1 million followers prior to her ban. The company claims the deverification of her account and the subsequent ban are based on “hateful conduct.”

A Twitter spokeswoman confirmed that Hopkins has been permanently banned in an email to Breitbart News, accusing her of “hateful conduct.”

“Keeping Twitter safe is a top priority for us – abuse and hateful conduct have no place on our service and we will continue to take action when our Rules are broken,” said the spokeswoman. “In this case, the account has been permanently suspended for violations of our Hateful Conduct policy.”

After unverifying Katie Hopkins this morning, Twitter has now suspended her. Katie had 1 million followers. Is anyone safe? I’ve reached out to Twitter for comment, will update upon receipt…. pic.twitter.com/UqxJCItUbU — Rob Shimshock (@ShimshockAndAwe) June 19, 2020

Hopkins previously faced a temporary suspension from the social media platform following pressure on Twitter from the Center for Countering Digital Hate, the same far-left British organization that assisted NBC’s recent hitpiece against The Federalist and ZeroHedge, which resulted in Google pulling ad revenue from the latter and threatening the former with the same.

The British nonprofit’s purpose appears to be to smear conservative and right-wing news sources. As previously reported:

Google took action after it was contacted by agenda-driven journalists at NBC, who presented the company with research from a leftist nonprofit, the Center for Countering Digital Hate, that smears a number of conservative websites including Breitbart News, and calls on digital advertisers to financially blacklist them. The nonprofit falsely claims that Breitbart News promoted the Obama “birther” theory, citing as “evidence” a Breitbart story that explicitly rejects the theory. As purported evidence of Breitbart’s “hate,” the nonprofit also links to a recent piece recommending Americans buy guns and ammunition to protect themselves amid violent riots.

It is currently unclear if CCDH played any role in the permanent blacklisting of Hopkins’ account.

Twitter’s justification for the previous, temporary suspension of Hopkins’ account was the same as the one it used for the current ban: “violating the site’s hateful-conduct policy which bans the promotion of violence or inciting harm on the basis of race, religion, national origin or gender identity.”

