The DoD unveiled its new Defense Space Strategy one day after Beijing said it was forced to delay the launch of its BeiDou-3 satellite due to “technical problems.” The satellite is the final iteration of the third generation BeiDou navigation system, hailed as China’s answer to the U.S. government-owned Global Positioning System (GPS), which is operated by the U.S. Air Force. China launched its first BeiDou satellite in 2000. With considerable investment from Beijing, the navigation system has grown considerably over the past two decades and is today used for applications in large-scale commercial activities.