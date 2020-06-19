https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/un-tweets-antifa-flag-express-concern-violent-leftist-anarchists-branded-terrorists/

The official Twitter account of the United Nations Office at Geneva tweeted an Antifa flag on Friday and “expressed concern” about the violent anarchist movement being branded terrorists by U.S. Attorney General William Barr.

“UN #HumanRights experts express profound concern over a recent statement by the US Attorney-General describing #Antifa and other anti-fascist activists as domestic terrorists, saying it undermines the rights to freedom of expression and of peaceful assembly in the country,” the UN Geneva office tweeted.

UN #HumanRights experts express profound concern over a recent statement by the US Attorney-General describing #Antifa and other anti-fascist activists as domestic terrorists, saying it undermines the rights to freedom of expression and of peaceful assembly in the country. pic.twitter.com/2Pz2dMyq8k — UN Geneva (@UNGeneva) June 19, 2020

Of course, Antifa militants are not known for their “peaceful assembly,” but rather toppling statues, violently attacking those they disagree with, arson, rioting and taking over small portions of cities — but that narrative is very inconvenient for leftist partisans.

“We have some investigations underway, very focused investigations on certain individuals that relate to antifa,” Barr said during an interview with Fox News host Bret Baier. “But in the initial phase of identifying people and arresting them, they were arrested for crimes that don’t require us to identify a particular group or don’t necessitate that.”

President Donald Trump has also said that he intends to label Antifa a terrorist organization. Leftist activists and their mainstream media cheerleaders have argued that Antifa isn’t an actual organization, but there are many cells or “affinity groups” around the country.

