The Justice Department abruptly announced late Friday night that it is replacing the U.S. attorney in Manhattan who oversaw probes into allies of President TrumpDonald John TrumpOklahoma venue management asks Trump campaign for health plan ahead of rally Pompeo slams Bolton account as spreading ‘lies,’ ‘fully-spun half-truths’ and ‘falsehoods’ Twitter flags Trump tweet featuring fake CNN chyron as ‘manipulated media’ MORE.

The Justice Department said in a press release that it is replacing Geoffrey Berman, the powerful prosecutor for the Southern District of New York who ran the probe that sent Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen Michael Dean CohenGOP votes to give Graham broad subpoena power in Obama-era probe Will the ‘law and order’ president pardon Roger Stone? Democrats aim to amend Graham subpoena to include Trump allies MORE to prison and is investigating his current personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiBiden campaign rebukes Trump effort to push for more debates The Hill’s Campaign Report: Supreme Court ignites an election year battle over immigration Trump team to press for more debates against Biden MORE.

“I thank Geoffrey Berman, who is stepping down after two-and-a-half years of service as United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York. With tenacity and savvy, Geoff has done an excellent job leading one of our nation’s most significant U.S. Attorney’s Offices, achieving many successes on consequential civil and criminal matters,” said Attorney General William Barr Bill BarrSupreme Court fast-tracks death row challenge to DOJ execution method Trump wants to find and prosecute whoever told media about bunker visit: NYT Bolton claims House should have investigated other impeachable offenses by Trump MORE.

However, Berman pushed back and said he was not “stepping down” until a presidentially-appointed nominee is confirmed by the Senate, according to a statement from his office. He also said he found out he was being replaced when he read the Justice Department’s press release.

“I learned in a press release from the Attorney General tonight that I was ‘stepping down’ as United States Attorney,” the statement reads. “I have not resigned, and have no intention of resigning, my position … I will step down when a presidentially appointed nominee is confirmed by the Senate. Until then, our investigations will move forward without delay or interruption.”

Barr, who did not provide a reason as to why Berman was being replaced, said that Jay Clayton, the current chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) would be nominated for the position. Craig Carpenito, currently the United States Attorney for the District of New Jersey, will fill Berman’s role in an acting capacity effective July 3.

The replacement is likely to spark further claims from Democrats in Washington that the president is seeking to politicize the Justice Department and remove figures who are either critical of him or investigating people in his orbit.

Berman’s office has prosecuted several Trump associates, including Cohen, who was imprisoned for campaign finance violations and lying to Congress. Berman recused himself from directly overseeing Cohen’s case for reasons that were never made clear.

Federal prosecutors in Berman’s office are also reportedly investigating if Giuliani, who is known to have a number of associates abroad, failed to register with the government as a foreign agent.

Beyond Cohen and Giuliani, Berman’s office also subpoenaed Trump’s inaugural committee over an investigation into potential illegal contributions from foreigners and charged former Rep. Chris Collins Christopher (Chris) Carl Collins5 reasons Congress must act urgently on the global response to COVID-19 We can’t afford to let local news die House bill would ban stock trading by members of Congress MORE (R-N.Y.), a Trump ally, with insider trading.

Berman was appointed to his role in Jan. 2018 to replace former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara Preetinder (Preet) Singh BhararaInsider trading by Congress? It’s time to fix the law Big stimulus packages required, but they risk political blowback Rep. Collins says Democrats are ‘in love with terrorists,’ ‘mourn Soleimani’ MORE, who was ousted for defying Trump’s request for him to purge the office of Obama appointees.

The Southern District of New York is among the most prominent districts in the country, garnering national headlines for its cases against mob bosses and terrorists in recent years.

Updated: June 20, 12:10 a.m.

Lisa Conley contributed.

