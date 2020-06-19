https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/victoria-taft/2020/06/19/violent-antifa-activist-is-seen-in-both-portland-and-seattle-destruction-and-with-minn-ag-keith-ellison-n549793

They call it crossing state lines and Portland and Seattle violent antifa mob members have been doing it for years.

If Portland police indicate they’re cracking down on the May Day violence, antifa activists go to Seattle to destroy, riot and create mayhem. I-5 is filled with vans packed with brass-knuckled antifa trying to get from one city to the next.

And so it is with the so called “autonomous zone” in Seattle, or as Seattle radio host Todd Herman calls it, “Antifastan.” And that’s exactly what it is. Antifa and its Black Lives Matter allies are nested together in the place called CHAZ or CHOP because … George Floyd. Or is it now because of the upcoming election? Defunding the police? As each day goes on the rationale gets murkier.

But the Department of Justice shows it’s now willing will prosecute antifa for moving across state lines for rioting.

As I reported days ago, on June 10 the Department of Justice indicted dozens of rioters including “two Pennsylvania men for traveling to Cleveland” to commit acts of violence.

Among the crimes being pursued are: Crossing state lines for purposes of riot

Throwing Molotov cocktails

Torching cop cars

Looting gun stores and pharmacies

Online threats against cops

Arson

Shining lasers in eyes of police helicopter pilots

Bringing guns to a riot

Portland-to-Seattle Antifa Pipeline

So imagine my surprise when on Monday, June 15, as I watched Tucker Carlson’s show on Fox News, I saw this guy talking about committing acts of violence from Seattle’s Antifastan.

You may not know this face, but I do.

Hey, @luistheleftist traveled from Portland to go to #Seattle’s #CHOP #CHAZ.

Luis, who is as white as any person in #pdx, complained that if white people didn’t do what they wanted, they’d burn more places down. pic.twitter.com/ZBeEAlsIrw — Victoria Taft (@VictoriaTaft) June 16, 2020

Portland Police know him too.

Luis Marquez is a multiple-times arrestee in the once-bucolic City of Roses. Now he’s working with Rose City Antifa and their plentiful allies to destroy it.

He was in Seattle and told a videographer with The Blaze that “the only time we are heard is when we burn sh*t down and if white America doesn’t want to get it right, then they are going to see more burning, more looting.”

Sounds like he may have some first-hand experience with this—and he does. His rap sheet includes disorderly conduct and harassment at antifa riots.

“The only time we are heard is when we burn sh*t down & if white America doesn’t want to get it right they are going to see more burning, more looting.. Your kids are going to college, my kids are going to jail” A citizen of #CHAZ, Chazinite, explains to me near the border pic.twitter.com/qm0OVYy5j2 — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) June 13, 2020

Here’s Marquez assaulting and holding a street preacher against his will at Seattle’s Antifastan.

Remember the street preacher the other day that was robbed, assaulted, and eventually ran out of CHAZ? Check out who had him in an arm bar here: Portland ANTIFA leader Luis Enrique Marquez. pic.twitter.com/yHWC6nr7va — Haley Kennington (@kenningtonsays) June 16, 2020

Then later, from Portland, he urged violence against right-leaning activist Joey Gibson, who leads a group called “Patriot Prayer,” a group that formed to counteract antifa. “Boost” him, like they did the street preacher.

Seattle pls boost joesph Gibson- the liar the grifter- is in your autonomous zone bringing danger – beware pic.twitter.com/o5Et8ABapI — leftist (@luistheleftist) June 15, 2020

This is Marquez beating a reporter on the same day reporter Andy Ngo was beaten by antifa and sent to the hospital. This is antifa’s MO – target videographers so they never show antifa for the thugs they really are.

Marquez got together with now-Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, touting a book about antifa.

#Antifa has cheerleaders not only in media but also in mainstream politics. MN attorney general Keith Ellison promoted an antifa manual by one of its main ideologues. (He deleted the photo after I was beaten) He also met violent Portland antifa activist Luis Marquez last year. pic.twitter.com/QnB5A6ErOi — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 21, 2019

Marquez sure gets around. So does the radical Ellison. When he posted this photo, Ellison said that he hoped antifa scared President Trump.

Keith Ellison claims that there was no evidence of antifa involvement in anything having to do with Black Lives Matter protests and riots. Ellison’s son has also declared his undying support for antifa.

I hereby declare, officially, my support for ANTIFA Unless someone can prove to me ANTIFA is behind the burning of black and immigrant owned businesses in my ward, I’ll keep focusing on stopping the white power terrorist THE ARE ACTUALLY ATTACKING US! https://t.co/m6jxtDYmTi — Jeremiah Ellison (@jeremiah4north) May 31, 2020

In the first round of indictments by U.S. attorneys following the Minneapolis riots, and copycat ones across the country, there was one Tacoma indictment, but none from Seattle or Portland – ground zero for antifa.

Why do you suppose that is?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

