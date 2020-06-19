https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/watch-kayleigh-mcenany-blasts-cnns-resident-jackass-jim-acosta-complaining-trumps-parody-tweet-video-mocking-cnn/

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany set CNN resident jackass straight after he complained about President Trump’s parody video mocking the fake news network.

Twitter censored President Trump again on Thursday night.

The President tweeted out a hilarious video mocking fake news CNN and Twitter jumped in and labeled it “manipulated media.”

The ‘doctored’ video was a spoof on a previous report by CNN of a black and white toddler hugging.

CNN jackal Jim Acosta was triggered over the parody tweet.

Kayleigh McEnany blasted Acosta and basically told him to get a sense of humor.

“The President was making a satirical point that was quite funny if you go and actually watch the video.”

CNN’s Jim Acosta: “What’s funny about these two toddlers hugging one another?”

Really, Acosta?

WATCH:

Kayleigh McEnany: “The President was making a satirical point that was quite funny if you go and actually watch the video.” CNN’s Jim Acosta: “What’s funny about these two toddlers hugging one another?” pic.twitter.com/XvHY94Wb40 — The Hill (@thehill) June 19, 2020

