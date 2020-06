http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/egRQ_VmvAR8/

Watch live as President Donald Trump supporters continue to line up through the night on the eve of the president’s ‘Comeback’ rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday.

Breitbart News is on the ground where some hopeful attendees have been camping out since Monday.

Saturday’s rally is slated to begin at 8 p.m. Eastern.

