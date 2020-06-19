https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-rioters-burn-american-flag-on-fire-on-top-of-george-washington-statue-tear-it-down

Rioters burned an American flag on top of a statue of George Washington in Portland on Thursday night before destroying the statue by tearing it down.

The statue (not the one pictured above) was pulled down by a group of rioters who reported converged on NE Sandy Boulevard and NE 57th Avenue at around 10 p.m.

“Some wrapped the statue’s head in an American flag and lit the flag on fire,” KOIN News reported. “Their numbers grew over the next hour until there were enough people to pull the statue to the ground. They quickly scattered.”

A news crew from the outlet “found the statue face down and covered in graffiti.” Shortly after it was toppled, Portland police arrived on the scene, KOIN reports.

Journalist Andy Ngo tweeted out videos of the destruction of property, writing: “Antifa rioters on Sandy Blvd. in Portland draped a US flag over a George Washington statue [and] set it on fire. They then toppled the statue. ‘Genocidal colonist’ [and] ‘f— cops’ are sprayed on monument. Rioters have began to build another autonomous zone nearby.”

Antifa rioters on Sandy Blvd. in Portland draped a US flag over a George Washington statue & set it on fire. They then toppled the statue. “Genocidal colonist” & “f— cops” are sprayed on monument. Rioters have began to build another autonomous zone nearby. pic.twitter.com/TrZkhPK9zp — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 19, 2020

Ngo continued: “The nearly 100-year-old statue of George Washington in NE Portland has been pulled down. There are no police in the area.”

The nearly 100-year-old statue of George Washington in NE Portland has been pulled down. There are no police in the area. #antifa #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/qdiY1Y0Zo8 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 19, 2020

In the final video, Ngo wrote: “Another American flag was laid over the toppled George Washington statue in Portland and set on fire.”

Another American flag was laid over the toppled George Washington statue in Portland and set on fire. #antifa #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/Lm9e7Q84Gr — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 19, 2020

