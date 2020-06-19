https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-veggietales-creator-enlightens-white-conservative-christians-about-race-in-america

Phil Vischer, creator of the popular Christian animated show “VeggieTales,” created a viral video in which he schooled “white conservative Christians” about race in America.

The 18-minute video, posted on Sunday, went through America’s long and often painful history on race relations, from slavery to reconstruction to Jim Crow to the modern-day black under-class.

“As the country was wrestling with protests and riots, I began to notice videos flying among conservative white Christians on social media chiming in on the situation, often with little or no connection to actual facts or history,” Vischer said in the video, as reported by Fox News. “I wondered if maybe I could pull something together that could walk people through history without bashing anyone’s political party or calling them names. I thought maybe if I could just speak calmly about the facts of how we got where we are today, maybe that would help. I’m happy to say it appears I was right!”

“It may be true that there isn’t explicit racism in our legal system anymore, but it doesn’t mean justice is blind,” he added.

Though Vischer acknowledged that there may not be “explicit racism” in our legal system anymore, he asserted that the justice system has treated blacks unfairly – a holdover from Jim Crow laws. Post-1980, Vischer asserted that the “War on Drugs” unnecessarily militarized the American police and instituted harsher penalties on black offenders over white offenders. His talking-points echoed that of Ava DuVernay’s documentary “13th” on Netflix.

“I’m not here to tell you what the right solutions are, because I don’t know,” concluded Vischer. “I’m just here to ask you to do one thing. It is the thing that begins every journey to a solution for every problem … care.”

[embedded content]

On Thursday, another Christian figure, Chick-fil-A CEO Dan Cathy, appeared to justify rioting and looting in response to the tragic death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.

“We as caucasians, until we’re willing to just pick up the baton and fight for our black, African-American brothers and sisters, which they are as one human race, we’re shameful,” Cathy said. “We’re just adding to it.”

“Our silence is so huge at this time,” he continued. “We cannot be silent. Somebody has to fight and God has so blessed our city, but it’s shameful how we let things get so out of whack.”

Cathy even called upon white Christians to have a sense of shame and a “contrite heart” as he polished the shoes of rapper Lacrae, a black man.

“Any expressions of a contrite heart, of a sense of humility, a sense of shame, a sense of embarrassment … an apologetic heart,” he said, “I think that’s what our world needs to hear today.”

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

