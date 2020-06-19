Woman arrested after 'trying to neuter her dog at home with dental floss'…

Get the latest news and important stories. Download the free Knewz app for iOS and Android.

Giving new meaning to the admonishment “don’t try this at home,” an Indiana woman was arrested after she attempted to neuter her pet dog herself.

The pooch-castrating woman is Kimberly Oldham, 62, who thought it would be a good idea to neuter her dog by wrapping an elastic band around his doghood in the privacy of her own home.

The notion reportedly came to the Portage resident from her next door neighbor.

According to the Daily Mail, the woman performed the DIY neutering on her three-year-old terrier-chihuahua mix — which like any dog would probably prefer to have his testicles lopped off while under anesthesia.

So Oldham merrily followed suit.

But the next morning she discovered a horror show.

The cowering canine was chewing the spot where his testicles had once hung and was suffering from terrible bleeding.

Her plans having gone awry, the woman finally took the dog to a veterinary clinic, NWI.com reports.

The vet then discovered the evidence of the woman’s home neutering: a dental floss–like string tied around the base of the dog’s scrotum.

It was then that Oldham confessed what she’d done. The woman said that neighbors in the close vicinity of her home had repeatedly complained that her dog wasn’t neutered.

But the woman lacked the money to pay for a legit operation, so she fell prey to the unfortunate advice of her neighbor who suggested the at-home version of neutering her dog.

Oldham was reportedly devastated by the disaster her decision had wrought, according to The Chicago Tribune.

Her grief and guilt notwithstanding, Oldham was promptly arrested.

The bereft woman was charged with animal cruelty for attempting to neuter the dog at home.

The charge is a felony, so Oldham could face serious prison time.

As for the dog, he received the proper medical care he needed from the start, according to WGN9 Chicago.

With the woman facing potential prison time, veterinarians are continuing to care for the now properly-neutered dog, and are seeking potential foster parents to offer him a new home.