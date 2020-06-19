Woman arrested after 'trying to neuter her dog at home with dental floss'…

Posted by | Jun 19, 2020 | | 0 |

Woman arrested after 'trying to neuter her dog at home with dental floss'…

http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/7s9riZRzOO0/

SEE FULL COVERAGE

A neighbor is said to have instructed the woman on a technique for do-it-yourself neutering since she couldn’t afford a vet

Get the latest news and important stories. Download the free Knewz app for iOS and Android.

Giving new meaning to the admonishment “don’t try this at home,” an Indiana woman was arrested after she attempted to neuter her pet dog herself.

The pooch-castrating woman is Kimberly Oldham, 62, who thought it would be a good idea to neuter her dog by wrapping an elastic band around his doghood in the privacy of her own home.

The notion reportedly came to the Portage resident from her next door neighbor. 

According to the Daily Mail, the woman performed the DIY neutering on her three-year-old terrier-chihuahua mix — which like any dog would probably prefer to have his testicles lopped off while under anesthesia.

So Oldham merrily followed suit. 

But the next morning she discovered a horror show.

The cowering canine was chewing the spot where his testicles had once hung and was suffering from terrible bleeding.

Her plans having gone awry, the woman finally took the dog to a veterinary clinic, NWI.com reports.

The vet then discovered the evidence of the woman’s home neutering: a dental floss–like string tied around the base of the dog’s scrotum.

It was then that Oldham confessed what she’d done. The woman said that neighbors in the close vicinity of her home had repeatedly complained that her dog wasn’t neutered.

But the woman lacked the money to pay for a legit operation, so she fell prey to the unfortunate advice of her neighbor who suggested the at-home version of neutering her dog.

Oldham was reportedly devastated by the disaster her decision had wrought, according to The Chicago Tribune.

Her grief and guilt notwithstanding, Oldham was promptly arrested.

The bereft woman was charged with animal cruelty for attempting to neuter the dog at home. 

The charge is a felony, so Oldham could face serious prison time.

As for the dog, he received the proper medical care he needed from the start, according to WGN9 Chicago.

With the woman facing potential prison time, veterinarians are continuing to care for the  now properly-neutered dog, and are seeking potential foster parents to offer him a new home.

Most Recent

More From Knewz.com

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Rate:

About The Author

-NO AUTHOR-

Related Posts

Spike Lee 'DA 5 BLOODS' Review: Vietnam Epic Finds Apocalypse Then and Now…

Spike Lee 'DA 5 BLOODS' Review: Vietnam Epic Finds Apocalypse Then and Now…

June 10, 2020

Esper in precarious standing with White House after breaking with Commander-in Chief…

Esper in precarious standing with White House after breaking with Commander-in Chief…

June 3, 2020

LOOTING…

LOOTING…

May 27, 2020

Dr. Phil Destroyed For Wild Coronavirus Segment…

Dr. Phil Destroyed For Wild Coronavirus Segment…

April 17, 2020

RSS Sponsored Campaigns

  • The House Freedom Fund. Effective, Vetted, Conservative Candidates, Who Will Hold To Your Principles! June 27, 2019
    Fellow Conservative: Change in Washington means changing the people we send there, and that means electing courageous freedom fighters who will stand up to the liberals in Congress and support President Trump. House Freedom Fund has identified six priority candidates who need your support now. These candidates have proven records of fighting for less government and more […]
  • Glenn Beck Launches “Real Estate Agents I Trust” May 15, 2019
    CauseACTION is pleased to support Glenn Beck's launch of "Real Estate Agents I Trust". Glenn's network of dedicated, trustworthy Real Estate Agents are here to help you with one of the most important investments in your life. Visit this post to get started and be assured of a great, professional moving experience.

Sponsored

Subscribe to Clarion News

Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.

More Topics

Learn more about RevenueStripe...

More

Learn more about RevenueStripe...
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Learn more about RevenueStripe...
Learn more about RevenueStripe...