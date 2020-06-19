http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/N-lmXhfXbcM/

A shocking Zogby Analytics poll found a majority of voters believe presumptive Democrat nominee Joe Biden is “in the early stages of dementia.”

The survey, released Wednesday, said 55 percent of likely voters think “it was more likely that Vice President Biden is in the early stages of dementia, while 45 percent think it was less likely.”

The poll found 56 percent of independents think “Joe Biden had early-onset dementia.” Seventy-seven percent of Republicans believe so, while nearly a third of Democrats, 32 percent, believe it.

Sixty percent of young voters, those aged 18-24 and 50 percent of 65 or older voters believe Biden is in cognitive decline.

Perhaps the most startling numbers: 71 percent of union voters think it is “more likely” Biden is suffering from the disease, while 61 percent of Hispanic voters think so.

Zogby analyzed:

Truth be told, Biden has not looked that great in his few video appearances, and has yet to really hit the trail with a winning message due to Covid-19. At some point the former vice president will need to be his best if he is going to win over voters, and appeal to important swing voters in order to defeat President Trump. Right now voters have questions concerning Biden’s mental health and stamina, but will it cost him votes in November is undiagnosable at the moment.

There have been numerous examples during the campaign of Biden appearing to demonstrate cognitive decline, including these recent Breitbart News headlines:

