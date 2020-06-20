https://www.theepochtimes.com/activists-topple-statues-of-francis-scott-key-ulysses-grant_3395516.html

Activists in California took down statues of Francis Scott Key, who penned the national anthem, and Ulysses Grant, the famed general who helped win the Civil War.

The group, roving in San Francisco Friday night, also toppled a statue of Junipero Serra, a Roman Catholic priest.

Video footage captured on the ground showed activists using a strong cord to pull down the Serra statue in Golden Gate Park. People recently started pushing for the statue to be removed, claiming Serra was involved in a “genocide” against Native Americans.

The Hispanic Council said Saturday that officials witnessed with sadness the tearing down of another Hispanic figure, describing Serra as the first Hispanic saint in the country.

In the missions he founded in California, the council said, “he served the native community, evangelizing the local populations and providing them with jobs, education and food.” The attack on Serra “lacks historical rigor,” it added.

People stand on a concrete pedestal where a statue of Christopher Columbus once stood at the foot of Coit Tower in San Francisco, Calif., on June 18, 2020. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Activists then tore down a statue of Francis Scott Key, who penned “The Star-Spangled Banner” while imprisoned during the Revolutionary War. One video taken at the scene shows a group of people, all dressed in black, cheering as a cord is used to pull the statue down.

Another statue taken down from the area was one of Grant, one of the most important Americans in U.S. history. Grant helped win a slew of battles against the Confederacy during the Civil War and forced Confederate General Robert E. Lee to surrender in 1865. Grant went on to serve as the nation’s 18th president and, according to the White House, worked to “remove the last vestiges of slavery.”

Grant also did not own slaves. He freed a slave he got from marriage.

Police officers were seen in the background while statues were being removed but did not appear to try to stop the activists.

The San Francisco Police Department, Mayor London Breed’s office, the National Park Service, and the Golden Gate National Parks Conservancy didn’t respond to requests for comment.

The statues’ destruction came after city officials removed a statue of Christopher Columbus, an explorer credited by some with discovering America, from its pedestal at Coit Tower on Thursday.

