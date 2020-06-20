https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/amazon-workers-cry-racism-companys-juneteenth-authentic-meal-chicken-waffles/

(LONDON DAILY MAIL) Amazon workers at a Chicago warehouse were left outraged that chicken and waffles were being served as part of the facility’s Juneteenth celebration.

The workers at the Amazon warehouse known as DCH1 were told Thursday that the facility was ‘honoring the Black community by supporting local Black businesses’ by serving chicken and waffles on Friday – Juneteenth – a document obtained by CNBC revealed.

A picture, which appears to be a screenshot of an electronic sign located over a vending machine, was posted on the Facebook group, DCH1 Amazonians United.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

